Nii Okai Ernest Nii-Okai Okai is a Ghanaian contemporary gospel singer and a choir leader.

Early life and education

Nii Okai had his Secondary School education at Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast, Central Region of Ghana and furthered at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. He currently holds an MA in Mission and Theology.

Nii Okai in mid 2010 set up "Nii Okai Ministries", a team of vagrant music missionaries based in Tema, Ghana.

Music career

Nii Okai is currently the leader of "Harbour City Mass Choir" (H.C.M.C.), an inter-denominational music ministry based in Tema, Ghana. He came to limelight when he released his first album "Moko Be". An 8-track music album produced by one of the great multi-talented instrumentalists in Ghana, KODA with its hit songs; "Woana Na" and "Moko Be". The album featured "Danny Nettey", "Nana Yaa Amihere" among others.

Nii Okai is the co-founder of "Harbour City Mass Choir" an inter-denominational music ministry based in Tema, Ghana with a clear purpose of impacting the youth through contemporary gospel music, school outreach programs, music ministry workshops and peer counseling.

Nii Okai has 5 albums to his credit. "Moko Be", "Hymnz Unlimited", "Worshipful", "Saving Hearts" and "Holy writings" which he received an award with the "Saving Hearts" album at the 16th edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards for Music for Development Award.

Nii is a professional banker and married to Yaa Okai. The couple have 3 children. He's a member of the "St. Paul's Methodist Church" in Tema.

Woana na

Moko be Produced by KODA

Moko Be release year: 2004

Worshipful Release year: 2006

Hymnz Unlimited Release year: 2009

Holy Writings Release year: 2012

Saving Hearts Release year: 2015

Yesu Hi Release year: 2017