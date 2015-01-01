Ghana Famous People
Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese
- Date of Birth:
- 1992-04-22
- Place of Birth:
- Bolgatanga, Ghana
Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese is a journalist with rich hands-on experience spanning over ten years.
She is a product of the prestigious Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ). Since graduating in 2018, she has taken up key projects and assignments in TV and online broadcasting and online reporting/writing.
She is currently an online reporter for GhanaWeb, doubling as the parliamentary correspondent.
Her first journalism stint was with Metro TV Ghana in 2015.
Nimatu holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication (Public Relations) and a Diploma in Communication Studies, both from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.
Below are links to her impactful journalism feats spanning more than a decade:
