Nkiru Sylvanus is a Nigerian actress and politician. During her career as an actress, she featured in over seventy movies and won the awards for Best Actress of the Year at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Sylvanus was born in Osisioma, Aba, a city located in Abia State. She attended Ohabiam Primary and Secondary School, where she obtained her first school leaving certificate and West African Senior School Certificate.

She also attended the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, graduating with a BSc degree in mass communication.

Described by The Punch newspaper as a veteran, Sylvanus began her acting career at the age of 17, in 1999. She has been featured in over 70 Nollywood movies.

She has been featured twice (2017 & 2018) in The Guardian's publication on Celebrities Who Made Headlines.

Political career

In 2011 Sylvanus was included in the cabinet of former governor of Imo state Rochas Okorocha as his Special Assistant on Lagos State Affairs and later became his Special Adviser on Public Affairs.

2012 kidnap and release

Sylvanus, who was a special assistant to former Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha on Public affairs was kidnapped on December 15, 2012 at 2.30pm as reported by various reputable Nigerian media houses.

A Vanguard media publication reported that a ransom of a ?100,000,000 (One hundred million naira) which was (per exchange rate) in 2012 equivalent to $640,000 (Six Hundred and forty thousand U.S dollars) was demanded by her captors in exchange for her release.

It was reported by Nigerian media houses that on December 21, 2012 at 10:30pm, Sylvanus was released from her kidnappers.

Awards

Best Actress of the Year at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Personal life

In 2014 Sylvanus married Stanley Duru. As of 2019, they are separated.

Selected filmography

My Heart

Final Tussle (2008)

Life Bullets (2007)

Fine Things (2007)

No More Love (2007)

Secret Pain (2007)

She Is My Sister (2007)

The Last Supper (2007)

Treasures Of Fortune (2007)

Alice My First Lady (2006)

Buried Emotion (2006)

Divided Attention (2006)

Pastor’s Blood (2006)

Serious Issue (2006)

Sweetest Goodbye (2006)

What A Mother (2005)

Dangerous Mind (2004)

Hope Of Glory (2004)

King Of The Jungle (2004)

My Blood (2004)

Queen (2004)

The Staff Of Odo (2004)

Unconditional Love (2003)

Egg Of Life (2003)

Green Snake (2003)

Six Problems (2003)

Holy Violence (2003)

Last Weekend (2003)

Onunaeyi: Seeds Of Bondage (2003)

The Only Hope (2003)

A Cry For Help (2002)

Love In Bondage (2002)

Miracle (2002)

Pretender (2002)

Unknown Mission (2002)

Never Come Back (2002)

Terrible Sin (2001)