Nse Ikpe-Etim is a Nigerian actress. She came into prominence in 2008 for her role in Reloaded. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 5th and 8th Africa Movie Academy Awards for her role in Reloaded and Mr. and Mrs., respectively.

In 2014, she won the Best Actress in a Drama award at the 2014 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for playing "Nse" in Journey to Self.

Etim was born on 21 October 1974 in Lagos. Etim attended Awa Nursery School and Command Primary School in Kaduna State, from where she then furthered her studies at St Louis College, Jos, and the Federal Government Colleges in Jos and Ilorin.

She said that her family was often transferred to various regions of Nigeria due to her father's career with the Central Bank of Nigeria. Etim got her first degree in Theater Arts from the University of Calabar.

Etim is the first of six children. In an interview with Toolz, she stated that she's had Caucasian Godparents. She married her childhood friend Clifford Sule on 14 February 2013 at a Lagos registry.

A traditional wedding ceremony followed in her hometown in Akwa Ibom State and Lagos State, respectively, some months after the civil union. She currently resides in London with her husband, a senior lecturer at Middlesex University who frequents Nigeria for film engagements.

On Friday March 20 2020, she posted on her Instagram page that she just returned from the United Kingdom, which was one of the most hit places by Corona virus, according to the Federal ministry of health.

She however followed the directives of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to be self isolated. She received support from colleagues such as Rita Dominic, Chika Ike, Iyabo Ojo amongst others.

At 18, Etim started acting on stage at the university. Her first television appearance was in the family soap Inheritance. After her graduation from university she temporarily left the film industry to venture in other endeavours before making a comeback with Emem Isong's Reloaded alongside Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Ini Edo and Desmond Elliot.

In December 2019, Nse Etim was featured in the Visual Collaborative Polaris catalog, under the Supernova series for humanities, she was interviewed alongside people such as; William Coupon, Bisila Bokoko and Ade Adekola.

In 2020 she was in the cast of Quam's Money which is a follow-up to the 2018 film New Money directed by Tope Oshin.

The follow-up story follows what happens when a security guard (Quam) suddenly becomes a multi-millionaire. The new cast was lead by Falz, Toni Tones, Jemima Osunde, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Nse Ikpe-Etim.