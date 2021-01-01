Ofresu Kwabena Poku is a Ghanaian politician and was a member of the first parliament of the second Republic of Ghana. He represented the Nkoransa constituency under the membership of the Progress Party.

Early life and education

Ofresu was born on 17th April, 1923 in the Brong-Ahafo region of Ghana. He attended Wesley College in Kumasi now known as Wesley College of Education where he obtained his Teachers' Training Certificate and Associateship Certificate of Education.

He then moved to Accra to advance his education at the University of Ghana, Legon where he obtained his Inter Bachelor of Laws in Law. He worked as a teacher before going to serve at the parliament of Ghana. He was also a businessman.

Politics

He began his political career in 1969 when he became the parliamentary candidate for the Progress Party (PP) to represent Nkoransa constituency prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

He assumed office as a member of the first parliament of the second Republic of Ghana on 1st October, 1969 after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election. His tenure ended on 13th January, 1972.