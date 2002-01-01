Oge Okoye is a Nigerian actress. she hail from Nnewi in Anambra State of Nigeria. Oge Okoye was born in London, and later moved to live in Lagos with her family.

She completed her primary school in London before moving to Nigeria. Upon returning to Nigeria, she attended the University Primary School Enugu and moved on to the Holy Rosary College, Enugu for her secondary school.

She graduated from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka with a degree in Theatre Arts.S he joined the Nigerian film industry known as Nollywood in 2001.

She came to limelight in 2002 after performing in the film ‘Spanner’ where she starred with Chinedu Ikedieze popularly known as ‘Aki’ in the Nigerian film industry.

She married her longtime boyfriend Stangley Duru in 2005 and has two kids. She separated from her husband in 2012. In 2006, she was nominated for the African Movie Academy Award for "Best Actress in a supporting role" for her performance in the movie "Eagle's Bride".

She is also a movie producer and a model. She has appeared in many fashion magazines, TV commercials and billboards. She has been a brand ambassador to companies like Globacom and MTN_Nigeria a subsidiary of MTN Group both of which are Nigerian telecommunication companies.

Filmography

Spanner (2002)

Blood Sister (2003)

Forever Yours (2003)

Handsome (2003)

Magic Love (2003)

My Command (2003)

Sister Mary (2003)

Arsenal (2004)

Beautiful Faces (2004)

I Believe in You (2004)

Indecent Girl (2004) .... O'rel

I Want Your Wife (2004)

Little Angel (2004)

My Desire (2004)

Separate Lives (2004)

Spanner 3 (2004)

Spanner Goes to Jail (2004)

11:45... Too Late (2005)

Beyond Passion (2005)

Black Bra (2005)

Crazy Passion (2005)

Desperate Love (2005)

Eagle's Bride (2005)

Emotional Battle (2005)

Every Single Day (2005)

Face of Africa (2005) .... Ukheria

Friends & Lovers (2005)

The Girl Is Mine (2005)

It's Juliet or No One (2005)

The King's Son (2005)

Marry Me (2005)

Orange Groove (2005)

Paradise to Hell (2005)

Shock (2005)

To Love and Live Again (2005)

Trinity (2005)

Trouble Maker (2005)

War Game (2006)

The Snake Girl (2006)

Blackbery Babes (2010)

Sincerity

Sinful Game

Festac Town (2014)