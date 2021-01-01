Ohene Buabeng is a Ghanaian politician and member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana representing Amansie-West constituency under the membership of the Progress Party.

Early life and education

Ohene was born on 24 August 1934 at Manso Mem, a town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He attended Presbyterian Training College (now Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong) where he obtained his Teachers' Training Certificate. He later proceeded to University of Ghana, Legon, Accra where he obtained his Diploma in Public Administration.

Politics

Buabeng entered parliament in 1969, after winning the Amansie West parliamentary seat during the 1969 parliamentary election on the ticket of the Progress Party (PP). During the election, he polled 10,573 votes against Opoku Agyeman of the National Alliance of Liberals (NAL) who polled 718 votes.

He assumed office as a member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana on 1 October 1969 after being pronounced winner in the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election. His tenure of office in parliament ended on 13 January 1972.

Prior to entering parliament, Buabeng was a businessman.