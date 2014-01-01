Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, popularly known as Okey Bakassi is a Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor.

In 2014, he won the "Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo)" category at the 2014 edition of the Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in the film Onye Ozi.

Okey Bakassi always wanted to entertain even though the college River State University of Science & Technology at which he schooled did not have a theatre arts department

Okay Bakassi and some other students with like minds and interests came together to form a group ‘Theatre Kolleagues’ for the purpose of acting and entertaining the university community.

Okey after university came to Lagos and thereafter met with popular movie producer and director, Zeb Ejiro who in 1993 gave him his first opportunity to appear on a network television production – ‘Fortunes’ where he played Nick, one of the Johnson's bodyguards.