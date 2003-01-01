Erasmus Osei Owusu, known in the industry as Osewus Ventures is a Ghanaian producer, director, and distributor.

From 2003, Osewus Ventures began his journey into the movie industry out of a sincere passion for the growing industry in Ghana. Since 2003 till date, Osewus Ventures has to his name over 100 movies and songs he has either produced, directed, or distributed. His contribution has led to unearthing many talents in the local and national movie industry.

The resilient entrepreneur, producer, director, and distributor has made famous Ghanaian movies such as "obi de3 Aba", "Obaa Hemaa", "Empress", "Anna Maria", Odansefour nne hwan", "Adwen B", "Nyame Bekyere", "Etire ni safoa", "Home Affairs" and "Total cheat". These movies have and continue to undoubtedly put smiles on the faces of many and equally teach them life's important lessons.

Osewus Ventures has worked with some if not all of Ghana's finest actors or actresses such as Nana Ama Mcbrown, Mercy Asiedu, Portia Asare Boateng, Agya Koo, Akrobeto, Emelia Brobbey, Gloria Sarfo, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Ras Neene Fred Amugi, Bill Asamoah, the late Bernard Nyarko among a host of other celebrated actors or actresses. This has arguably made him one of the most influential producers/directors in the industry.

Being an industry player, Osewus Ventures, is equally into music production and has since produced songs like "Nhyira" by Maame Joyce which features Obaapa Christy, Ofori Amponsah, video compilation and khala, "Mafa Yesu Abno Nebo" by Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko, "Soe3 Nwom" by Bishop Michael Osei Bonsu and other amazing tunes.

When it comes to movies and music distribution, Osewus Ventures is a household name. Being the distributor of famous artists like Daddy Lumba, Okyeame Kwame, Obour, Kwaw Kesse, Amakye Dede, and all Kaakyire Music production artists. The list is just endless.