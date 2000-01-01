Patience Ozokwor, born 14 September 1958, is a Nigerian musician, fashion designer, gospel singer and actress. She won the Best Supporting Actress 2012 & 2013 award at the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Ozokwor was among 100 Nigerians honoured by the government to celebrate the amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates in 2014.

Ozokwor was born in the village of Amaobo, Ngwo in present-day Enugu State, Nigeria, and attended Abimbola Gibson Memorial School in Lagos. Ozokwor had a passion for acting since she was at primary school, where she would act in different stage plays.

She later attended Institute of management and technology Enugu, where she obtained a degree in fine and applied arts. Before starting as an actress, she was already a star before acting and first made it into radio drama. She took part in a soap opera by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) titled Someone Cares.

She was married at age 19 and has three biological children and five adopted ones who all bear her name. She lost her husband in the year 2000. She expressed her life's biggest regret as not being able to marry the man of her choice, and also her children preventing her from remarrying after she lost her husband.