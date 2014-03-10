Patrick Twumasi is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a right winger for German club Hannover 96. He made two appearances for the Ghana national team in 2017.

Club career

Born in Obuasi, Patrick Twumasi joined the Latvian Higher League club Spartaks J?rmala from Red Bull Ghana prior to the 2012 Latvian Higher League season. Soon he established himself as a first eleven player, scoring 10 goals in 22 league appearances and becoming the team's top scorer and divided seventh top scorer of the championship.

In the beginning of the 2013 season, Twumasi scored six goals in the first nine matches and was named Latvian Higher League player of the month in May 2013.

In July 2013, Twumasi joined the Kazakhstan Premier League club FC Astana on loan from Spartaks J?rmala. He scored six goals in 11 matches during the loan spell and later returned to Spartaks J?rmala.

Prior to the 2014 season, Twumasi was loaned out to Russian Premier League club Amkar Perm. He made his debut in the Russian Premier League on 10 March 2014 in a game against Volga Nizhny Novgorod.

On 9 July 2014, Twumasi rejoined FC Astana on loan for the rest of the 2014 season. Scoring 10 goals in 11 matches he became the club's top scorer and helped Astana win the league.

Twumasi signed permanently for FC Astana prior to the 2015 season, despite attracting attention from other European clubs.

On 27 July 2017, Twumasi signed a new two-year contract with Astana.

On 27 July 2018, Twumasi signed a four-year deal with La Liga side Deportivo Alavés.

On 16 August 2019, Twumasi signed a one-year loan deal with Turkish Süper Lig club Gaziantep.

On 4 September 2020, Twumasi signed a three-year contract with 2. Bundesliga club Hannover 96.

International career

Twumasi was called up to the senior Ghana squad by Avram Grant for a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritius in June 2016.

Honours

Kazakhstan Premier League: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017

Kazakhstan Super Cup: 2015