Paul Kwadwo Baffoe-Bonnie is a Ghanaian Supreme Court Judge.

Baffoe-Bonnie was born at Goase Mempeasem. His primary school education was at the Goaso Local Authority primary and middle schools, completing his Middle School Leaving Certificate examinations in the late 1960s.

His secondary education was at the Konongo Odumase Secondary School where he obtained his GCE Ordinary Level and GCE Advanced Level certificates. He then attended the University of Ghana and later the Ghana Law School.

Baffoe-Bonnie was called to the Bar in Ghana in 1981. He worked as a Circuit Court Judge at Kumasi. He served as High Court Judge at Duayaw Nkwanta. He later served as an Appeals Court judge prior to being appointed a Supreme Court Judge by the President of Ghana John Kufuor in June 2008.

In 2013, Baffoe-Bonnie was on the panel of Supreme Court Judges who ruled against a petition brought before it where the New Patriotic Party asked for about four million votes to be scrapped for alleged tampering in the 2012 Ghanaian general election. This did not endear him to its supporters.

Baffoe-Bonnie's parents are Opanyin Baffoe-Bonnie from Sewua in the Bosomtwe district and Ama Kyerewaa from Breman in Kumasi. Baffoe-Bonnie has a wife called Pat. They have a daughter who qualified as a medical doctor in 2013.

Her graduation ceremony reports were tainted by the fallout of the Election petition results earlier in 2013. He has a brother, Kwasi Sainti Baffoe-Bonnie, who owns Network Broadcasting Company Limited which run Radio Gold FM in Ghana.