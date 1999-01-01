Chief Pete Edochie is a Nigerian actor. Edochie is considered one of Africa’s most talented actors, being honored with an Industry Merit Award by Africa Magic and Lifetime Achievement by Africa Film Academy Although a seasoned administrator and broadcaster, he came into prominence in the 1980s when he played the lead role of Okonkwo in an NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s all-time best selling novel, Things Fall Apart.

Edochie descends from the Igbo people of Nigeria and is a Catholic. In 2003, he was honored as a Member of the Order of the Niger by President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Career

He got into radio broadcasting in 1967 at the age of 20 as a junior programmes assistant after which he was elevated to the level of a Director. He was director of programmes, but doubling sometimes as Deputy Managing Director and occasionally acting as Managing Director.

He quit ABS because the government decided to politicise the affairs of their FM station, thereby resulting in the entire management being asked to move out, including him. He was to be the immediate successor to the MD but had to leave and enrol into the movie industry.

Prior to that, he had featured in Things Fall Apart and had won an International Award. The BBC flew into Nigeria to interview him for his role in Things Fall Apart. He is credited with over 18 movies to his name.

In September 2017, Edochie endorsed Wikimedia movement in Nigeria by appearing in a video to increase awareness and use of Wikipedia among the older generations.

In 2005 the Actors' Guild of Nigeria placed Pete Edochie and several other actors, including Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Nkem Owoh, Ramsey Noah, Stella Damasus Aboderin, and Richard Mofe Damijo on a one-year ban from filming after they were said to have been collecting huge fees from producers due to their A-list celebrity status. The ban placed on these actors was seen as doom in the Nigerian film business, but currently, the actors are back in filming.

In 2009 Edochie was kidnapped and later released by his captors unharmed.

Controversy

In 2020, Pete Edochie played a lead role in a movie titled "Fatal Arrogance" which generated lots of controversy.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, also known as Shiites, attacked the veteran Nollywood actor over his role in a new movie, insisting that the movie attempts to portray the union as a terrorist group.

The actor However insisted that he is not responsible for whatever issues the movie might generate insisting the movie producers should be held responsible

Filmography

Secret Pain (2007)

Fair Game (2006)

Holy Cross (2006)

Lacrima (2006)

Living with Death (2006) .... Mr. Harrison

Passage of Kings (2006)

Simple Baby (2006)

Zoza (2006)

Azima (2005)

Baby Girl (2005)

End of Money (2005)

Living in Tears (2005)

Never End (2005)

No More War (2005)

Ola... the Morning Sun (2005)

Price of Ignorance (2005)

The Price of Love: Life Is Beautiful (2005)

Sacred Tradition (2005)

The Tyrant (2005)

Across the Niger (2004)

Coronation (2004)

Dogs Meeting (2004) .... Anacho

Dons in Abuja (2004)

The Heart of Man (2004)

King of the Jungle (2004)

Love from Above (2004)

My Desire (2004)

Negative Influence (2004)

The Staff of Odo (2004)

St. Michael (2004)

Above Death: In God We Trust (2003)

Arrows (2003)

Billionaire Club (2003)

Egg of Life (2003)

Honey (2003)

Love & Politics (2003)

Miserable Wealth (2003)

The Omega (2003)

Onunaeyi: Seeds of Bondage (2003)

Rejected Son (2003)

Selfish Desire (2003)

Super Love (2003)

Tears in the Sun (2003)

Tunnel of Love (2003)

When God Says Yes (2003)

Battle Line (2002)

My Love (2002)

Tears & Sorrows (2002)

Greedy Genius (2001)

Holy Ghost Fire (2001)

Terrible Sin (2001)

Oduduwa (2000)

Set-Up (2000)

Chain Reaction (1999)

Lost Kingdom (1999)

Narrow Escape (1999)

Living in Darkness (1999)

Rituals (1997)

Things Fall Apart (1987), TV series

Last Ofalla

Lion throne

Lion of Africa

Igodo

Evil men

Monkey chop banana

Idemili

50 days with Christ

The Egg