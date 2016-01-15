Rear Admiral Peter Kofi Fiadoo is a Ghanaian naval personnel who served in the Ghana Navy. He served as the Chief of Naval Staff of the Ghana Navy . He was appointed to the position by President John Mahama on 15 January 2016 to 2018.

Faidoo visited Western Naval Base Command in Sekondi in a 1 week tour addressing key issues involving a lack of adequate supplies for navy personnel stationed there. He held the appointment as Chief of the Naval Staff until his retirement on 21 December 2018.