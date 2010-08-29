Commodore Philemon F. Quaye (1924 – 29 August 2010) was a Ghanaian naval personnel, politician, diplomat and religious leader. He served as Chief of the Naval Staff of the Ghana Navy and as a senior officer in the Ghana Army as well.

He served as Chief of Naval Staff of the Ghana Navy from 1 April 1969 to 15 May 1972. He was once Scripture Union International Council Chairman. He was also active with World Vision International in Ghana and elsewhere.