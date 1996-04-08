Priscilla Hagan is a Ghanaian women's football forward. She played in the Turkish Women's First League for Konak Belediyespor with jersey number 7. She is a member of the Ghana women's national team.

Hagan played for Lokomotiva Brno Horní Heršpice, FC-Aire-Le-Lignon, FCU Olimpia Cluj.

By February 2019, she moved to Turkey and joined the Izmir-based club Konak Belediyespor in the second half of the 2018-19 Turlish Women's First League season.

Hagan was called to the Ghana women's national football team, however, could not play at the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations matches due to an injury she suffered at training during the nationalteam's tour in Zambia and Kenya.

Hagan had another call up to the Ghana Women’s national team, to participate in Turkey for the Turkish Women’s Cup 2020.