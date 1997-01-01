Rachel Oniga (born May 23, 1957) is a Nigerian film actress.

Originally from Eku, Delta State in Southern Nigeria, She was born on 23 May 1957 in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State. She began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce.

She worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant Company before her first movie titled Onome and her debut Yoruba movie was Owo Blow.

Over the years, Oniga has featured in notable Nigerian films such as Sango, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga's television series, Super story.

Selected filmography

Sango (1997)

Out of Bounds (1997)

Owo Blow (1997)

Passion of Mind (2004)

Power Of Sin,

Restless Mind

Doctor Bello (2013)

30 Days in Atlanta (2014)

[The Royal Hibiscus Hotel] (2017)

Power of 1 (2018)

The Wedding Party