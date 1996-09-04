Razak Abalora is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays for the Ghana Premier League team Asante Kotoko as a Goalkeeper. He joined the club from Tanzanian side Azam F.C. on a free transfer.

Club career

Abalora joined the Feyenoord Academy and went on to spend three years before joining the senior team now called WAFA.

Abalora spent the next five years at the Ghanaian League powerhouse before he moved to Azam.

He joined Azam on a three year deal in July 2017.

International career

Razak earned his first cap for Ghana on 19 October 2019. He was part of the squad that appeared in the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying matches against South Africa, São Tomé and Príncipe.

Honours

Kagame Interclub Cup 2018: Winner

Mapinduzi Cup 2018: Winner

Mapinduzi Cup 2019: Winner

Azam Best Player Award: Winner (3x)