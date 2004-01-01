Anthony "Rebop" Kwaku Baah (13 February 1944 – 12 January 1983) was a Ghanaian percussionist who worked with the 1970s rock groups Traffic and Can.

Biography

Baah was born on 13 February 1944, in Konongo, Ghana.

In 1969, Baah performed on Randy Weston's album African Rhythms. In the same year he worked with Nick Drake on the song "Three Hours", posthumously released in 2004 on the compilation album Made to Love Magic.

He then joined the English band Traffic in 1971, having met them in Sweden during a tour. He appeared on the albums Welcome to the Canteen, The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys, Shoot Out at the Fantasy Factory, On the Road, and When the Eagle Flies.

In 1973 he performed in the all-star Eric Clapton's Rainbow Concert. After Traffic disbanded in 1974, he played on Steve Winwood’s self-titled debut solo album, which was released in 1977. Also in 1977, he joined the German band Can along with former Traffic bassist Rosko Gee, playing with them until their breakup in 1979, appearing on the albums Saw Delight, Out of Reach and Can.

In 1982 Baah recorded an album with Zahara. Baah died of a cerebral hemorrhage during a performance in Stockholm, Sweden in January 1983, where he was on tour with Jimmy Cliff. His final album, Melodies in a Jungle Man's Head, was released in its unfinished state.

Discography

Solo

1972 Reebop

1973 Anthony Reebop Kwaku Baah

1977 Trance

1983 Melodies in a Jungle Man's Head