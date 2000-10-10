Regina Daniels born October 10, 2000 is a Nigerian actress and film producer.

Regina Daniels is a Nollywood film actress and a model. She was born in Lagos, Nigeria on October 10, 2000. Her mother is Rita Daniel who is also an actress/film producer and the chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) in Delta State, Nigeria. Regina grew up in Asaba, Delta State of Nigeria. She has five siblings - three brothers and two sisters.

She is the second youngest child in her family. One of her role models growing up was Academy award-winning actress Angelina Jolie. She attended Hollywood International School and in 2018, Daniels proceeded to study Mass Communication at Igbinedion University.

She started movie making at the age of seven; her mother (Rita Daniels) is an actress. She got support from her mother and her siblings. Her first movie was Marriage of Sorrow which earned her 10,000 Nigerian Naira. She featured in a Nollywood movie titled "Miracle Child" in 2010.

In January 2019 Daniels was appointed Atiku Abubakar’s Youth Campaign Coordinator. In February 2020 she launched a magazine named after her at a hotel in Abuja.

Cyber crime/fraud allegation

A plot to implicate Daniels in a scam involving alleged intimate photos of an inspiring actress started on 20 November 2017. A person claimed that she had sent photos to Daniels, and was then asked to meet with a movie producer who would train her on being a better actress.

After the meeting Regina Daniels was said to have been angry with the victim inciting that the aspiring actress should have offered herself to the producer.

Two days later Daniels denied all allegations, and said a fan was using her name to dupe the actress. On 23 November 2017, the impersonator was arrested by the police and Regina Daniels was exonerated.

Marriage to Ned Nwoko

On April 1, 2019 e-Nigeria! a news website made a publication stating that Ned Nwoko was the financial sponsor of Regina Daniels. The publication went viral and was cited by many news websites in Nigeria.

Etinosa Idemudia in response to media critics responded on her social media handle that it is an honor that Regina Daniels was made the 6th wife of the senator elect instead of a "side chic".

On 27 April 2019, Ned Nwoko obtained an honorary doctorate degree from Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun where Harrysong was the anchor of the event when both Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko were spotted dancing together.

She has been widely criticized by fans and Nigerians on her alleged marriage to the 59 year old billionaire.

On 29 June 2020 she gave birth to a baby boy for Nwoko.

Filmography

Dumebi in School

Python Girl

The Bat-Man

The Jericho

Plantain Girl

Jaja the Great

Enemy within// Directed by Mayor Ofoegbu

The Jericho (as producer)

Twins Apart (as producer)

Tears of Ojiugo

Amara Queen of the Jungle

Resident Evil// Directed by Mayor Ofoegbu

Wipe your Sorrows

Royal Covenant

Traditional War (Part 1)

Stronger Than the Gods

The King and The Python

Hanging Coffin

Evil messenger 1 and 2

Queen Rebeca

Shekira:the selfie queen

Eziama: Land of blood

Royal dreams

Pains of Royalty

Land of slaves

Slave girl

The stolen Beads

Naked sacrifice