Erskine Amo Whyte, known professionally as Rev Erskine born April 21, 1992, is a Ghanaian radio and television presenter and event compere who was born and raised in Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

He is best known as the host of the Y Campus Express on Y 107.9 fm, The Myd Morning Show & the Official iTunes Chart show on 4SyteTV.

Erskine had his secondary education at Anglican Senior High School in Kumasi and went on to the University of Ghana where he studied economics and political science.

In 2013, Erskine joined the Y Campus Express radio show team as the assistant producer and reporter for the University of Ghana and eventually took over as the host for Y Campus Express in 2015. In February 2019, Rev became the host of the Myd Morning radio Show.

Currently, he also hosts the Top 20 countdown show and is the voice behind the daily entertainment news update on 4syteTv. Apart from radio and TV hosting, Erskine has also acted and was featured in Selfie, a Kobi Rana movie which also features Adjetey Annan, Mzbel, Kafui Danku and more.

On March 25, 2018, Rev Erskine launched his #RevPlugNPlay social media campaign to support upcoming artiste & music producers into getting the right connections as well as airplay on radio & TV.

In 2015, he was appointed as an MTN Pulse brand ambassador together with 7 other influential young people in Ghana and went on to star in a music video for MTN Pulse theme song "Just Be" and Television commercial for MTN Pulse daily mash up bundle. Rev was awarded the overall best and most influential Male Student Radio Presenter at the 2016 UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards ceremony.

Erskine was nominated in the 2016 Ghana Tertiary Awards as the Most Influential Student of the Year and Most Influential Student Radio Presenter male. The prestigious awards ceremony took place in October 2016 in Accra. In May 2018, Rev Erskine was nominated in the Best Radio Personality (Male) in the 2018 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.