Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell is an Irish-Ghanaian catholic missionary. He is also the founder of the Lepers Aid Committee and the parish priest of Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra. The NGO has established and run a leprosarium in Weija, Ho, Nkanchina, and Kokofu.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, on 27 March 1946, he attended Kindergarten at Sisters of Charity School and de la Salle Primary School, both in Dublin.

He studied philosophy and theology and through hard work and dedication, obtained his Bachelor of Divinity Degree from St. Patrick's College in the United Kingdom in October 1970.

In December 1970, he was ordained into the Catholic Priesthood.

Father Campbell arrived in Ghana in October 1971 as a Missionary Priest in the Society of the Divine Word and has worked in several parishes - Osu, Holy Spirit Cathedral, Sacred Heart, all in Accra.

His activities are not only limited to the area of rehabilitating lepers.

In 1978, he opened the sacred Heart Paris Middle School in Accra and two years later, founded and opened the Sacred Heart Vocational Institute for poor and needy students in Accra Central.

Father Campbell, an executive member of the Leprosy Aid Committee formed in 1993.

He has served in many catholic Parishes in Accra, including, Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, St, Peter's Parish, Osu, Sacred Heart Parish Accra.

He also established the Sacred Heart Vocational Institute.

www.ghanaweb.com