Robert Joseph Mettle Nunoo popularly known as, Rojo, is a Ghanaian politician, a communication specialist, and a leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Robert Joseph Mettle Nunoo was a former Director of the Non-Formal Education Division, NFED, of the Ministry of Education.

He played a vital role in functional literacy in Ghana during his time as Director of the division as he impacted the lives of non-literate Ghanaians with functional literacy skills.

Mr. Mettle-Nunoo’s time as Director saw significant growth in functional literacy classes across the country with thousands of Ghanaians benefiting from such classes.

After the 2008 presidential election, the late President John Atta Mills appointed him deputy minister for Health in his government in February 2009.

Mr. Mettle Nunoo, was at one time, campaign manager for the late President Atta Mills.

Election Petition 2020

John Dramani Mahama has filed, at the Supreme Court, the witness statement of Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo.

Rojo served as an agent for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Electoral Commission’s National Collation Centre during the 2020 polls.

Mr. Mettle-Nunoo has become critical in the petition after the second witness, Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, during his cross-examination, said the former minister was instructed by the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, to go and consult with Mr. Mahama over some grievances.

Mr. Mettle-Nunoo together with Dr. Kpessa-Whyte were agents for the petitioner on Election Day and were responsible for the review and certification of the presidential election results in accordance with regulations spelt out in CI 127.