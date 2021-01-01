Robert Kwame Mensah is a Ghanaian politician and a Teacher. He served as member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana for Nkwanta constituency in the Volta Region of Ghana.

Early life and education

Robert Kwame Mensah, an indigene of the Volta Region of Ghana was born on 2 November 1935. He attended Roman Catholic and Local Authority Schools, Kete-Krachi and Teteman-Buem and obtained respectively a Teachers' Training Certificate, G.C.E (General Certificate of Education) "O" and "A" levels.

Politics

Robert Kwame Mensah was elected during the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election as member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana on the ticket of the Progress Party. He was on seat from 01 October 1969 to 13 January 1972.