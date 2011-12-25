Rose Akua Atta Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, is a Ghanaian-born actress. She perfectly played the role of a witch in the film dubbed Kyeiwaa hence her nickname. She has also starred in several other films such as Akonoba, Aberbrese, Cross Road, and Ogyam.

Rose Akua Atta Mensah was born in 1963 in Ghana to Nana Appiah Kubi.

She started her career as a singer in the band known as the African Brothers of which Nana Kwame Ampadu was the lead singer, then she moved on to acting Akan Drama TV series where she was discovered by the Nana Bosomprah, who introduced her to the Cantata TV Drama and also taught her how to be good actor.

Rose Akua was first married to Daniel Osei, a spare parts dealer in Kumasi. The two had been dating for about a year before choosing to carry out a traditional Ghanaian wedding ceremony in Brofoyeduru. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members.

Some of the individuals who graced the ceremony were Mercy Asiedu, Vivian Jill, Papa Kumasi, Matilda Asare, Big Akwes, among other celebrities. A few hours after the wedding, a woman named Florence Kyei called in one of the radio stations in Ghana, claiming that she had been married to the groom for close to 20 years.

The claims were followed by constant twists and turns that nullified the marriage. After the scandalous first marriage, the actress was lucky to find love again. She exchanged vows with Michael Kissi Asare in a simple wedding that took place in Massachusetts.

On 25th December 2011, during the second edition of the Ghana Movie Awards, she was honoured with the award of the Best Actress in Supporting Role in Local Language. Here is a list of some of Akua Ataa Kyeiwaa movies:

2008 - Akurasi Burgers 1, 2 and 3 playing the role of Akua Atta

2010 - 2016 starring as Maa Dorcas

2010 - 2016 2 starring as Maa Dorcas 2011 - 12:00 part 1 as Maa Bernice

2011 - Ananse: Spider-Man 1 a 2012 - b14 starring as Lan Di

2012 - The Code of Money and Death playing the role of Maa Eva

In mid-2019, various social platforms went buzzing with the rumours that the celebrated Ghanaian actress Kyeiwaa was dead. These reports cited unknown ailment as the cause of her death. However, her manager came out to deny these allegations citing that the actress was still healthy and very much alive.