Ruth Kadiri born 24 March 1988 is a Nigerian actress, screenwriter and film producer.

Ruth Kadiri was born in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. She studied mass communication at the University of Lagos and business administration at Yaba College of Technology.

The actress kept her relationship a secret until December 2017, when she announced that she was engaged on her social media page. On August 26, 2020, she celebrated her daughter's one year birthday.

Ruth Kadiri ventured into Nollywood in the movie Boys Cot and since then has over fifty movies to her credit. As a screenwriter, she has written and co-written several movies including Matters Arising, Heart of a Fighter, Ladies Men, Sincerity, First Class and Over the Edge. Ruth also produced films such as Matters Arising, Over the Edge, Somebody Lied and Memory Lane, which deals with the issue of lies and deceit.

Filmography

In Your Arms (2017)

Black Bride (2017)

We Cheats More (2017)

WET by Ruth Kadiri (2018)

Tripod by Ruth Kadiri (2018)

Black Men Rock (2018)

Love is Beautiful (2019)

The Dumb Wife (2020)

Too Old for Love (2020)

Tears of Rejected Seed (2020)