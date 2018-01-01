Sadick Assah known professionally as Sleeky is a Ghanaian talent manager, popular music promoter, and celebrity journalist. He is the CEO of the Ghanaian Talent Management Company, Sleeky Promotions. His main areas of focus are artiste management, music promotions, and event organizing.

He is the manager of multiple award-winning music group, Keche.

Sadick Assah born on July 27, 1986, was raised in Takoradi in the Western region of Ghana. His mother Faustina Atrokeh is a businesswoman and his father George Assah was an accountant at Ghana Railways and Port.

He attended Adiembra Senior High School, in Ashanti Region where he gained his High School Certificate.

He earned a Diploma in Computer Networking and Engineering from the National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT).

Sadick Assah has served and managed many top musicians including Castro, 4x4, Keche, Ayesem, VIP, and many others.

Sadick Assah, the CEO of Sleeky Promotions is also an event agent for MTN Ghana and the sole organizer of the annual regional festival (West Side Festival) in the western region of Ghana.

Sadick Assah is credited as the promoter for Shatta Wale, Castro, Empress Gifty, Ayesem, Mr.Eazi, Pappy Kojo, Nigerian Ckayo, and many great artists.

He gained national recognition in 2018 when he was contacted to convey musicians from Ghana to perform at the Liberian Presidential Inauguration for President George Weah.

In 2018, he won the award for the best event promoter of the year at the Western Showbiz Awards.