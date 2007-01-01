Salma Mumin
Ghana Famous People
Salma Mumin
- Date of Birth:
- 1989-12-14
- Place of Birth:
- Wa, Ghana
Salma Mumin is a Ghanaian actress.
Her contributions to the Ghanaian movie industry have earned her several accolades, including Best International New Actress at the 2014 Papyrus Magazine Screen Actors Awards and Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2019 Ghana Movie Awards.
Mumin was born in Wa, in the Upper West Region of Ghana and spent her early childhood days there.
She attended Odorkor 1 Primary School for her basic education and then moved to Insaaniyya Senior Secondary School. She later moved to Accra to pursue her acting career.
Mumin made her screen debut in 2007 where she was featured in the movie Passion and Soul. Since 2012 she has also played roles in the movies Seduction, No Apology, College Girls, Leave my wife, The Will, No Man’s Land, and What My Wife Doesn’t Know, and John and John.
Her first screen performance were in I Love Your Husband 1, 2, and 3 in 2009. She also starred in the film You May Kill the Bride in 2016.
In 2015, she produced her first movie titled No Man's Land.
Promotional work
Mumin's face can be seen on billboards and TV commercials in Ghana, including commercials for UniBank, Jumbo, Electromart and many more. Her first TV commercial was for UniBank.
She is the brand ambassador for Hollywood Nutritions Slim Smart.
Filmogrpahy
What My Wife Doesn’t Know
No Man’s Land
Seduction
No Apology
Passion and Soul
College Girls
Leave My Wife
The Will
Amakye and Dede
John and John
Apples and Bananas
<Awards and nominations
Salma Mumin has been nominated for numerous awards which include:
City People Movie Award for Best Actress of the Year (Ghana) – 2016
City People Entertainment Award for Best New Actress (Ghana) – 2014
Papyrus Magazine Actors Awards (Pamsaa Awards)