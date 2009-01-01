Sammy Forson born 1984 is an award-winning Ghanaian-Zambian media personality, broadcast journalist, DJ , artist manager, Entrepreneur, and Music award judge.

In 2017 he got nominated for ‘Best Music Promoter of the Year‘ category at the Ghana DJ Awards for his mid-morning show Lifestyle Cafe on Live 91.9 FM.

Sammy Forson left EIB Network's, Live 91.9 FM in January 2018 and is currently the host of Joy FM's late afternoon show popularly known as Weekend City Show ; and Over drive; a midweek, and weekend entertainment review show on Joy 99.7 FM.

In addition, Sammy Forson is the Business Manager for 15 times Ghana Music Awards winner and 2012 BET Awards winner Sarkodie.

Sammy Forson was born in Zambia and raised in Ghana by Ghanaian parents, he relocated to Ghana at age sixteen.

He completed his secondary education at the Swedru Secondary School. He then got admission into the Ghana Institute of Journalism, where he obtained Diploma in Radio Broadcasting and Chartered Institute of Marketing (Ghana).

Sammy Forson started his career as a presenter at Garden City Radio in Kumasi, he then moved to handled the Citi Drive and Citi Countdown show at Citi FM (97.3) Ghana. At a point in time, he was a co- host to the Upside Down Show. He quit Citi FM (97.3) Ghana and joined YFM in 2009.

He left YFM and joined Live 91.9 FM. In January 2018, he joined Joy FM (a station own and run by the media group company Multimedia Group Limited).