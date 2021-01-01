Samuel Anso Manson is a Ghanaian politician and was a member of the first parliament of the second Republic of Ghana. He represented the Dormaa constituency under the membership of the Progress Party (PP).

Early life and education

Manson was born on 26th December, 1936. He attended the University of Heidelberg where he obtained a Doctor of Philosophy in Research Fellow. He later worked as a Research Fellow before going to serve at the Parliament of Ghana.

Politics

Manson began his political career in 1969 when he became the parliamentary candidate for the Progress Party (PP) to represent his constituency in the Parliament of Ghana prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

He was sworn into the First Parliament of the Second Republic of Ghana on 1st October, 1969 after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian election held on 26th August, 1969 and his tenure of office ended on 13th January 1972.