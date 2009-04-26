Samuel Inkoom is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a defender for Georgian club Samtredia. Between 2008 and 2014 he made 44 appearances scoring 1 goal for the Ghana national team.

He has played in teams based in 8 different countries, namely Switzerland, Ukraine, France, Greece, United States of America, Portugal, Turkey and latest in Bulgaria.

Club career

Inkoom began his career with Sekondi Hasaacas in his native Ghana. He later moved to Asante Kotoko SC in Ghana.

On 26 April 2009, he moved for an undisclosed fee from Asante Kotoko to FC Basel in the Swiss Super League on a three-year contract. He made his Basel debut in a 2–0 defeat to FC St. Gallen on 12 July 2009, at the AFG Arena. He was a member of their double trophy winning team in 2010.

On 23 January 2011 Inkoom moved to FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk of the Ukrainian Premier League. On 30 October 2011, in a league game against FC Karpaty Lviv, Inkoom received a yellow card for taking his shirt off while leaving the pitch to be substituted by Yevhen Shakhov.

This was Inkoom's second yellow card of the game and he received a red card and Shakhov could not come on. His side were able to hold out for the 2–0 away win though.

In February 2013 Inkoom moved to Bastia of the French Ligue 1 for the rest of the 2013–14 season. The following season Inkoom again moved on six-month loan, this time to Greek side Platanias in January 2014.

In September 2014, Inkoom signed with D.C. United of Major League Soccer on a free transfer. Personal terms were not disclosed.

On 8 December 2014, Inkoom was traded to Houston Dynamo along with Joe Willis, in exchange for Andrew Driver and a fourth-round 2016 MLS SuperDraft pick. However, he did not sign with the club.

On 11 June 2015, Inkoom joined Boavista of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on a three-year-deal.

On 6 January 2016, Inkoom signed a contract with Turkish-side Antalyaspor.

On 24 February 2017, Inkoom joined Bulgarian club FC Vereya. He made his debut for the team in match against Ludogorets Razgrad for the Bulgarian First League on 26 February 2017.

He left the team in June when his contract expired. On 23 June 2017, the Bulgarian Football Union banned Inkoom for one year following a legal notice from FIFA that he had caused damages to a real estate worth 65 316 USD while he was playing for D.C. United.

International career

Inkoom is a former member of the Black Satellites. He played with the team at 2009 African Youth Championship in Rwanda. The team emerged the winner at that tournament, he was part of the satellite side that beat Brazil in a penalty shoot out to anex the cup for Africa and Ghana for the first time in the under 20 tournament in 2009. Inkoom played his first game for the senior side, the Black Stars, on 20 November 2008 against Tunisia.

He received his first start for Ghana in the World Cup qualifier against Benin on 28 March, which Ghana won 1–0. Inkoom used to be a member of the Black Starlets.

He was in the extended squad for the 2005 FIFA U-17 World Championship in Peru. He was part of Ghana's 2015 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, helping them reach the final, where they lost in a penalty shootout against the Ivory Coast.

In April 2015, it was revealed that Inkoom was sued by the landlord of the property he rented in the United States whilst playing with D.C. United for destroying the property and not paying rent.

Honours

Club

Asante Kotoko

Ghana Premier League: 2007–08

Basel

Swiss Super League: 2010

Swiss Cup: 2010

International

Ghana U-20

Afric an Youth Championship: 2009

FIFA U-20 World Cup: 2009

Ghana

Africa Cup of Nations Silver Medal: 2010,2015