Samuel Kobina Casely Osei-Baidoo is a Ghanaian politician and member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana. He represented the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem constituency under the membership of the progress party (PP).

Early Life and Education

Samuel was born on 16 January, 1916 at pameng, Akim-Abuakwa. He attended Scottish Mission School, Government Junior Trade School at Mampong-Ashanti, Adisadel College in the year 1934 to 1938 and University of Ghana . and Later worked as a Farmer and Personnel Officer before going into Parliament.

Formerly, The Standard Bank of West Africa in the year 1939 to 1951; He was the Organizer of the Trade Union Education.

Politics

He began his political career in 1969 when he became the parliamentary candidate for the Progress Party (PP) to represent his constituency in the Central Region of Ghana prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

He was sworn into the First Parliament of the Second Republic of Ghana on 1 October, 1969, after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian election held on 26 August, 1969. and his tenure ended on 13 January, 1972.

He was the Ministerial Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture.