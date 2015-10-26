Samuel Osei Sarpong Jr (19 December 1974 – 26 October 2015) was a British actor, supermodel, and musician. He performed in over sixty feature films, and fifty-five television shows, including such films as Carmen The Hip Hopera, Love Don't Cost a Thing, Keeping Up with the Steins, Anchor Baby and No Weapons, for which he won best lead actor at the San Diego Black Film Festival. He was also the host on MTV's Yo Momma for three seasons.

He was one of the first black male models for designer Tommy Hilfiger and was the face of the brand for over six years.

Personal life and death

Sam Sarpong was born in London and moved to Los Angeles with his father, Sam Sarpong Sr., who is a native of Ghana, when he was 11 years old. He attended El Camino Real High School in Woodland Hills, California, where he was a basketball star.

When his father moved to Pasadena, Sarpong lived with a friend's family so he could continue attending El Camino Real. When his aspirations for a college and professional basketball career proved unsuccessful, he turned to acting and modelling.

Sarpong died on 26 October 2015 at the age of 40 after jumping from the Colorado Street Bridge in Pasadena, California. His death was ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, pending an autopsy.

Career

Sarpong was a co-host of MTV's show Yo Momma, and had since gone on to serve as the host of the BET Awards pre-show All Access, for seven years. At the 2013 BET Awards, he presented the "Best International Artist" category.

Sarpong starred as Paul Unanga in the film Anchor Baby and won Best Lead Actor for this role at the 2012 New York Film Festival. He also guest-starred in "Lord of the Bling", an episode of Veronica Mars.

Sarpong was a fashion editorial magazine campaign for the brand Louis Vuitton, a recipient of the MAA Fashion Award for Male Model of the Year, and twice named by Today's Black Woman magazine on their "Fifty Most Beautiful People" list. He was added to Us Weekly?s "Hot 100 Young Hollywood with Style" list in 2007.

Sarpong was featured in modelling campaigns for the brand Boy London, and in the past served as the international face of the Nelson Mandela Foundation clothing line.

He posthumously appeared in the seventh episode of American Crime Story playing Byron/Neighbor Man No. 1.

Selected filmography

Sunset Park (1996) - Washington Heights Basketball Player (uncredited)

No Easy Way (1996) - Gee (uncredited)

Carnival of Wolves (1996) - Gangmember #3

All's Fair in Love & War (1997)

American History X (1998) - Jail Inmate (uncredited)

Hash Brown's (1999) - Gangster

Touch (2000)

Chasing Sunsets (2001) - Terrance

King Rikki (2002) - Louis

Masked and Anonymous (2003) - Blunt

Swirl (2003) - Max (uncredited)

Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003) - Kadeem

Everybody Hates Chris (2005, TV Series) - Marlon

Johnny Was (2006) - Skip

Keeping Up with the Steins (2006) - Terrence Smythe

Grad Night (2006) - Jerrod Elliott

Nailed (2006) - Scott Scott

Marked (2007) - Marcus

Young Cesar (2007) - Tariq

Grindin (2007) - Morris

Carts (2007) - Conrad

7-10 Split (2007) - Himself (uncredited)

The Sweep (2008) - Chrome

Unemployed (2008) - Big Dime

Farm House (2008) - Jonas

Single Black Female (2009) - Will

The House That Jack Built (2009) - Mace

Dedd Brothers (2009) - Sugar

Church (2010) - Jay

Anchor Baby (2010) - Paul Unanga

The Preacher's Family (2011) - Deion Hines

Trigger (2012) - Trey

Crossed the Line (2014) - Twist

Battered (2014) - Ray Fleming

Tamales and Gumbo (2015)

No Weapon Formed Against Us (2015) - Deion