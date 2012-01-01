Selina Boateng is a Ghanaian gospel musician.

Selina undertook a tour of some prisons with Prophet Albert Asihene-Arjarquah in 2014. Her ability to sing in French and English, has provided her the opportunity to minister in countries like France, Belgium, Norway and Germany.

Locally, Selina has being on programs with artistes like DSP Kofi Sarpong, Nacee, Ceccy Twum, KODA, Joe Mettle, Eugene Zuta, Ohemaa Mercy and Rev Cynthia McCauley.

Selina was awarded with the 2012 VGMA Gospel Song of the Year. She also won four (4) awards at the Ghana Gospel Industry Awards (GGIA) (2nd Edition) staged by Adom FMAdom FM. The awards were for the Artiste of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year ('Menku Meho') and Popular Video of the Year.

With her song 'Alpha & Omega' featuring Uncle Ato, Selina won the Gospel Song of the Year in 2015. In 2019, a song she was featured on by TKC, was nominated for the Urban Song of the Year ('Ayeyi' - meaning Praise).

Selina has one sibling and is married Isaac Berchie in December 2019.

Major Singles

Med?fo Pa (meaning - My Dear)

Menku Meho (meaning - I won't kill myself)

Alpha and Omega

Eda Papa (meaning - Good day)

Wob?y? Nhyira (meaning - You will be a blessing)

Ob?y? Amawo (meaning - He will do it for you)

Yesu Mogya (meaning - Blood of Jesus)