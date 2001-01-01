Dagadu Veronika Sena was born in Accra, Ghana, to a Hungarian mother and a Ghanaian father. She grew up in Accra with 2 siblings and a heavy dose of music. From the times of nursery school, Sena has been active in all kinds of creative activities including traditional drumming and dancing, poetry recital,acting, singing and many more.

In primary school she was already partaking in the writing and acting of school plays and performances.In secondary school she made a name for herself as being the MC, host of large school parties and events.All in all it can be said that she has been onstage most of her life.

Sena began her musical journey in 2001 in Budapest, Hungary. A chance meeting with DJ Mango, DJ Bosi and other well known Hungarian underground hip hop and dancehall DJs and MCs bloomed into a tight friendship and working relationship that was based around freestyle hip hop.The crew then called Gimmeshot Crew, at the time ran a weekly dancehall, hip hop night in a local Budapest club.

Microphones were passed around and anyone daring enough and good enough to shake the crowds was welcome.Sena immediately felt at home with them and this relationship gave birth to Sena’s and Gimmeshot record labels’ first release, ”Sena First One.”

The album became an instant success in the underground scene in Hungary and resulted in a boost of performances and live shows for the years that followed. Although the album was not distributed outside Hungary, it managed to reach hands and ears all over Europe and in Ghana.

The tracks on the album were made by Hungarian producers and musicians including Modul aka Mango (of Gimmeshot Crew), Yonderboi, Zagar, Absolut, Polskie, Superbeat, Marcel , bands: Kamu and Skeg, and featured other guest MCs from the Hungarian underground e.g. Bobakrome, Busa, Kemon, Hibrid, Interfunk, Rapa and others.

The years following the album release saw Sena working with many musicians from many different genres, including the improvisational, abstract hip hop band Skeg, the Balkan funk jazz band Kamu, Dzihan and Kamien (Couch Records), DJ Cadik, DJ Vadim (BBE Records), EasyLifeNatural, Sabrine El-Hossamy (darbuka player from Turkey), DJ Spider, Colorblind All Stars, DJ Cadik, Irie Maffia reggae band, Dizko Stu and others.

Sena at the same time was creating heat waves among musicians since she could blend into almost every kind of music that was given her. She often performs with DJs and bands on invitation, sometimes with a rehearsed line up and at other times, just freestyling and improvising with her personal lyrics, poems and songs.