Sharon Ooja
Ghana Famous People
Entertainment
- Date of Birth:
- 1991-04-06
- Place of Birth:
- Kaduna, Nigeria
Sharon Ooja is a Nigerian actress. She came into limelight after she played the role of "Shalewa" in the web series Skinny Girl in Transit.
Ooja is a Benue state indigene who was born in Kaduna State and bred in Plateau State. She started her acting career when she moved to Lagos in 2013.
She is a graduate of mass communication from Houdegbe North American University Benin. She hosted GT Bank's Fashion week red carpet alongside Timini Egbuson in 2017.
She was listed as a top female celebrity of 2020 and a Nollywood actress to look forward to in 2021.