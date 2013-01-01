Sharon Ooja is a Nigerian actress. She came into limelight after she played the role of "Shalewa" in the web series Skinny Girl in Transit.

Ooja is a Benue state indigene who was born in Kaduna State and bred in Plateau State. She started her acting career when she moved to Lagos in 2013.

She is a graduate of mass communication from Houdegbe North American University Benin. She hosted GT Bank's Fashion week red carpet alongside Timini Egbuson in 2017.

She was listed as a top female celebrity of 2020 and a Nollywood actress to look forward to in 2021.