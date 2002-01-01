Sidiku Buari is a Ghanaian musician and former athlete. Buari was born in Accra. His early education was at the Government Boys School, Row Road,and the African College, both in Accra. He was a silver medallist at the All-Africa Games held in Dakar, Senegal, in 1963 in the 400 metres race.

During the athletics at the 1965 All-Africa Games held in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, he was a bronze medallist on the 4 x 400 metres relay Ghana team.

He moved to the United States in 1966. He studied music at the New York School of Music and then interior decoration at the La Sale University in Chicago, Illinois. He played non-professional baseball while in the United States.

He returned to Ghana in 1985.He released the album Africa Responds to the World, which grossed 250,000 cedis. This won him an Entertainers Critics and Reviewers Association of Ghana (ECRAG) award. He has since released 16 albums in Ghana. He has been a past president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and Vice President of the International Federation of Musicians (FIM).

Sidiku Buari is also the father of Nadia Buari[an actres], Shaida Buari[Miss Ghana 2002] and Malik Buari who is also a Footballer .

