Simon Diedong Dombo (1925–1998) was a Ghanaian politician, teacher and king. He was a Member of Parliament that represented Jirapa-Lambussie District in the first Parliament of the first and second Republic of Ghana.

Early Life and Education

Simon was born in 1925, He attended Government Teacher Training College Tamale where he obtained his Teachers' Training Certificate.

Career

As the Douri-Na, he was reputed to be the first educated chieftain in the Upper Region of Ghana. He was one of the founders of the Northern People's Party. This later merged with the United Party.

Politics

During the Second Republic, he was also a member of the first parliament under the membership of the ruling Progress Party. He was elected in the 1969 Ghanaian general elections. He was Minister for Health and then Minister for Interior in the Busia government.

He was banned from holding elected office by the Supreme Military Council prior to the 1979 elections. S. D. Dombo was among the early educated chieftains.