Menu › Country › People › Entertainment ›
Sola Fosudo
Ghana Famous People
Entertainment
Sola Fosudo
- Date of Birth:
- 1958-03-18
- Place of Birth:
- Lagos, Nigeria
Sola Fosudo is a Nigerian prolific dramatist, scholar, critic, film actor and director.
Sola hails from Lagos State. He was trained as a dramatist at Obafemi Awolowo University and University of Ibadan where he obtained a Master of Art degree in drama.
He has featured and directed several Nigerian films. He is the head of the Department of Theatre Art, Lagos State University and the University's director of information.
Selected Filmograpohy
True Confession
Glamour Girls I
Rituals
Strange Ordeal
Iyawo Alhaji
Family on Fire (2011)