Sola Sobowale is a Nigerian film actress, screenwriter, director and producer. She had her big break in 2001, in the premiere of Nigeria's popular television drama series Super Story: Oh Father, Oh Daughter.

Before shooting into stardom, Sobowale had roles in The Village Headmaster, Mirror in the Sun, and in the Yoruba film, Asewo To Re Mecca. She joined acting through numerous roles in movies produced by Awada Kerikeri Group under the leadership of Adebayo Salami.

Over the years, she had scripted, co-scripted, directed and produced several Nigerian films. She scripted, produced and directed, Ohun Oko Somida, a 2010 Nigerian film that stars Adebayo Salami.

Sobowale featured in Dangerous Twins, a 2004 Nigerian drama film produced by Tade Ogidan, written and directed by Niji Akanni. She also featured in Family on Fire produced and directed by Tade Ogidan.

Sobowale is married and has four children.[10] She was chosen to be the brand ambassador for Mouka mattress company's Wellbeing range.[11][12]

In 2019, she received the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in 2018 Nigerian film: King of Boys.

Selected filmography

Asewo To Re Mecca (1992)

Super Story: Oh Father, Oh Daughter (2001)

Outkast (2001)

Ayomida (2003)

Ayomida 2 (2003)

Dangerous Twins (2004)

Disoriented Generation (2009)

Ohun Oko Somida (2010)

Family on Fire (2011)

The Wedding Party (2016)

Christmas Is Coming (2017)

The Wedding Party 2 (2017)

King of Boys (2018)

Wives on Strike: The Revolution (2019)

Gold Statue (2019)

In Case of Incasity (2020)

