Solomon Osei-Akoto was a Ghanaian Teacher and Politician. He was the deputy minister (ministerial secretary) for transport and communication during the Busia regime.

Early life and education

Solomon was born on June 3, 1930 at Akoasi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He had his early education at Nsawam primary and middle school from 1938 to 1947. He received his teachers' certificate A in 1951 from the Akropong Prebyterian Training College (now the Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong).

He continued at Sadler Baptist Secondary School (now Kumasi Academy) from 1957 to 1961 for his G. C. E. Ordinary and advance level certificate. He left for the United States of America in 1961 to study business administration at the Kentucky State College, Frankfort, Kentucky he received his bachelor's degree in 1964.

He had further studies in business administration at the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce (now Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania), University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia where he was awarded his master of business administration degree in Industrial Management.

Career

His teaching career begun 1952 after obtaining his teachers' certificate. He taught at Pekyi-Ashanti Presby middle school until 1956 when he obtained admission to study at the Sadler Baptist Secondary School. In 1967, he gained employment at the State Pharmaceutical Corporation in Accra as its personnel manager.

A year later he was elected as the first president of the Association of Business Graduates. He also worked as an Administrative Officer with the Institute of Aquatic Biology, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

Politics

He was elected as a member of parliament representing the Birim-Abirem constituency on 29 August 1969. That same year he was appointed deputy minister (ministerial secretary) for transport and communications.[4] He served in that capacity together with Joseph Yaw Manu until 1972 when the Busia government was overthrown.

He married Janet Osei-Akoto in January, 1952. Together they had six children. His hobbies included football, hockey, swimming and debates. He is a Christian.