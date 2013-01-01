Sonia Ibrahim is an actress, television presenter and model of Lebanese, Liberian and Ghanaian descent and is the younger sister of actress Juliet Ibrahim.

In December 2013, Ibrahim was elected as the new host of Phamous tv program broadcast by television network Viasat 1 and she has modeled for several big names.

Sonia was nominated for her performance in a leading role in the award-winning Gollywood film Number One Fan starring her actress sister Juliet Ibrahim at the 2013 Ghana Movie Award.