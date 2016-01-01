Stephanie Victoria Allen (born 14 December 1991), better known by her stage name Stefflon Don, is a British rapper, singer and songwriter who rose to fame after her 2017 single "Hurtin' Me" featuring French Montana peaked at number 7 on UK Singles Chart.

In 2016 Stefflon Don released her debut mixtape Real Ting followed by another mixtape, Secure in 2018.

Stefflon Don was born in Birmingham. She is of Jamaican descent. She has six siblings, one of them being rapper Dutchavelli. When she was five years old her family moved to Rotterdam (hence Allen speaks fluent Dutch) but at the age of fourteen, she returned to Britain to study at a London school.

Allen has been singing and writing music since primary school. At the age of 9 she recorded a "Hard Knock Life" hook for a rapper called U-Niq. The song was never released but she was surprised to hear her voice on the playback. She gave birth to her first child, a son, at 17 years old.

She worked as a cake decorator and hairdresser before her career in music.

Don first surfaced in 2015 by releasing a cover of Wretch 32’s "6 Words," and went on to be featured on tracks such as Lethal Bizzle's "Wobble," Sneakbo's "Work" remix, Angel's Hop On, and KSI's 2016 song "Touch Down", which appears on the soundtrack of the 2017 film Baywatch.

"Fashion Killa (Papapapa)" by Mason released 16 August 2016 was written by Stefflon Don and Mason (Iason Chronis). Don made her first appearance on an American song with the track "London" by singer Jeremih, and was later featured on Lil Yachty's "Better" from the album Teenage Emotions. On 16 December 2016, Don released her first mixtape titled Real Ting.

In the spring of 2016 Don was signed to 54 London a subsidiary of Universal Music Group that was created just for her. A few months later, she was featured on the dancehall track "Instruction" with Jax Jones and Demi Lovato. The trio performed the song live for the first time in June 2018 at the Summertime Ball.

On 15 August 2017 she released the lead single "Hurtin' Me" with French Montana from her debut EP titled Hurtin' Me - The EP, which reached number 7 on the UK Singles Chart. The EP was later released on 12 January 2018.

On 29 November, Don took home the award for Best Female at the 2017 MOBO Awards.

In March 2018 Don appeared on the front cover of the final print edition in the 66-year run of NME.

In March 2018 Don was featured on the remix for American singer Halsey's "Alone" along with American rapper Big Sean. The song peaked at 66 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her first entry on the chart, and also earned Don her first Dance Club Songs number one. The music video was released on 6 April 2018.

In March 2019 Don was featured on the Mariah Carey remix for the song "A No No" from her 2018 album, Caution.

In June 2018 Don was included in the XXL Freshman Class. On 17 August 2018, Don released her second mixtape Secure.

In March 2019 she collaborated with Wiley on the song "Boasty".

In July 2019 her vocals were featured on XXXTentacion's posthumous track, "Royalty".

In September 2019, Stefflon Don held a giveaway on Twitter after reaching a billion streams as an artist. British artist Shocka reached out to Stefflon Don stating that he is currently in Nigeria for cancer treatment for his mother. She decided to give the money for his mother's treatment.