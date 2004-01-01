Stephen Asamoah Boateng is a Ghanaian politician and the current Director-General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA). He is also a member of parliament for the Mfantsiman West constituency of the Central region of Ghana and was the former Minister for Local Government Rural Development and Environment, Tourism, and Diaspora Relations.

He was born on born August 18, 1958, and comes from Konongo in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He had his basic education at the Konongo Methodist primary school, Kormantse District Assembly Middle Schools, and Jasikan Roman Catholic Middle school and then proceeded to the Konongo/Odumase Senior High School.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng holds a Degree from there the University of Ghana and a master's in Business Administration from the Henley Management College Oxfordshire in the United Kingdom. While studying for his Masters, he worked as a Marketing Consultant at the American Medical Systems (AMS) of Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and a Housing Officer at the Royal Borough of Kensington, Chelsea. He was a public servant of a store assistant at the Ghana Medical Stores in Kumasi.

Career

He started out as a political activist and then became the president of the Madina Students Union and the secretary of the Central Committee of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) from 1979 to 1982.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng became a member of parliament for the Mfantseman Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party after contesting in the 2004 general elections. He lost the seat in 2008 to Aquinas Tawiah Quansah of the National Democratic Congress.

In 2017, Stephen Asamoah Boateng was then appointed by Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo as the executive chairman of the State Enterprise Committee.

