Stephen Mahamudu Yakubu is a Ghanaian diplomat /Politician and a member of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana. He is currently Ghana's ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco.

In July 2017, President Nana Akuffo-Addo named Stephen Yakubu as Ghana's ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco. He was among twenty two other distinguished Ghanaians who were named to head various diplomatic Ghanaian mission in the world.