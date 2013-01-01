Bright Kwame Appiah, known by his stage name Streetbeatz, is a Ghanaian record producer and creative director from Tema.

Early life

Streetbeatz, (born March 14, 1992), the first of five children, was born in Koforidua and raised in Tema, to his mother Rosemond Adomakoa. Streetbeatz started music production at a very young age and continued throughout his educational career. He attended Tema Technical Institute.

Musical career

After Senior High School, Streetbeatz started to live his dream career as producer for many African artistes and the world beyond. He appeared in Groove Zone Records as a computer technician. It was through his computer technics that he met his former production teacher David Kyei (Kaywa) Of Highly Spiritual Entertainment.

He also met musicians R2Bees, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Castro. He produced for Castro “ENVY” that features BET Awards Winner Stonebwoy, after being impressed by his production skills. After this exposure, He produced a song for BET Awards Winner Stonebwoy “Twin City”.

His third production was for Mugeez of the duo group R2Bees, after he also produced for BET Awards Winner Sarkodie “Adonai (Remix)” featuring Castro that became an instant hit and made StreetBeatz a household name within the Ghanaian music industry.

In 2015, he got nominated as Producer Of The Year at the Ghana Music Awards.

Since 2018, StreetBeatz has produced records that has been featured on very successful albums by various renowned musicians worldwide. These include New Africa by Fuse ODG, Caribbean Monster by Admiral T, Anloga Junction by Stonebwoy, Kpanlogo by Darkovibes, El Shadai (Afro Sicilian) by Shadowboy Mysic, among others.

Singles

2013

Stonebwoy: Same Girl Castro: Envy Ft. Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy: Twin City Ft. Humble Dis

2014

Sarkodie: Adonai Remix Feat Castro

Mugeez: Ragga

Edem: Zero To Hero Ft. Akwaboah

Jay Bagz: Control

Vibz: Baby Mama Ft. Sarkodie

Stay Jay: Goodness & Mercy

Keche: Diabetes Ft. Bisa Kdei

2015

Jay Bagz: Crazy

Mac Nuru: Born To Win Ft Ruff n Smooth

Humble Dis: Bend Over Ft. Virgo

Piesie: Party Anthem

2016

Criss Waddle: Bie Gya Ft. Stonebwoy

Donzy: Club Ft. Sarkodie & Piesie

Omar Sterling: Friday Ft. Humble Dis & Teejay

Keche: ATINKA

2017

Dr Cryme: Dab Ft. Piesie

Nana Boroo: Akiti Ft. Donzy

Donzy: Pressure

R2Bees: Plantain Chips

Stonebwoy: Hero

Donzy: Wontia Ft. Flowking Stone

Stonebwoy: Bawasaaba

2018

Nana Boroo Feat. Sarkodie: Broken Heart

Keche: They Say

Keche: Atinka

2019

Stonebwoy Feat. Beenie Man: Shuga

Stonebwoy: Tuff Seed

OV Feat. Stonebwoy: Want Me

Admiral T Feat. Edem: Hello Hello

Fuse ODG: Happy Yourself

Stonebwoy: Big Boss

2020

Stonebwoy: African Party

Stonebwoy Feat. Diamond Platnumz: Black Maddona

Adina Feat. Stonebwoy: Take Care Of You

Darkovibes Feat. King Promise: Inna Song

Darkovibes: Emotional

Shadowboy Myzic: COVID-19