Sulemana Yussif is an Energy Management Strategist with over 15+ years of experience in the Energy industry (Petroleum & Power). Specialized in oil production, oil refinery process systems optimization, and systematic troubleshooting. He is excellent in project management, communication, analytical, team-building, interpersonal, and problem-solving skills. Well-grounded in HAZOP study, risk assessments, SIL, and LOPA applications.

Education

Tamale Secondary School, from January 1997 – December 2000

He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology October 2001 — May 2005.

Master of Science in Management (Oil & Gas) from the University of Liverpool from February 2015 – December 2017

Doctor of Business Administration, D.B.An (Energy Management) from the Walden University, Minnesota, the USA from February 2018 – June 2020

Profesional work and experience

He worked with COPEC Ghana as a part-time Lead Technical Consultant: He provided technical consultancy services for the upstream, downstream, and power sectors in relation to petroleum agreements and petroleum regulation and deregulation policies. Organize periodic training sessions on areas such as the geopolitics of the global energy industry and their links to local settings; process and produce hydrocarbons; generate and transmit power techniques.

Lead negotiations and advocacies on key energy policies and programs. This culminated in the organization winning the energy institution award in the 2020 edition of Ghana Energy Awards (GEA). Lead technical discussions on energy with the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Commission, and NPA as well as non-governmental institutions. Lead the organization in the recent National Fuel Quality Policy (NFQP) discussion with the Ministry of Energy and other key stakeholders.

He also worked part-time as Chief Executive Officer at Eureka Process and Safety Solutions Ghana: Directed the overall operations and the daily running of EUREKA. Provided consultancy services to the petroleum service providers on the safe handling of petroleum products. Provided the state of art industry-standard technical proposals to the downstream regulator, National Petroleum Authority, NPA on HC-related safety issues. The subsequent implementation of those policies and recommendations resulted in the drastic reduction of petroleum-related fires and explosions.

Provided process and technical safety services for the construction of 20 tons/hr capacity lube oil blending facility (Rikpat). Offered HSE services, PFDs, P&IDs, and SOPs; provide process and technical safety services for Akwaaba Oil Refinery Ltd.

He was a Senior Oil Production Operations Specialist at the Petroleum Development Oman: Oversaw and coordinated the biggest oil production fields and facilities in Central Oman. Coordinated and controlled facility operational programs to ensure operations with high-risk potential are managed to ALARP using appropriate PTW systems.

Ensured the overall production facility is operated within the lay-down operating envelope. Certify contractors and vendors who perform specialist jobs on the facility are made aware and have working knowledge of all the Lifesaving, Golden, and House rules as well emergency response.

Coordinated and supervise the operations of wellhead side and production field facilities activities such as well testing to ensure monthly compliance. Provide technical plans to plant operations including troubleshooting activities. Develop and implement process operations improvement ideas to enhance field equipment and control room performance.

Spearhead the operational excellence initiatives like LEAN and LOA and led by example through strict adherence to Leaders Standard Work (LSW) routine schedule. Support reliability Engineers in carrying out RCA for all operations problems; provide creative solutions to complex field problems.

Champion the commissioning of new projects and recommissioning of existing equipment in a safe and efficient manner. Participate actively in process and operations improvement workshops and meetings such as HAZOP and PSO (Production/Process Systems Optimizations). Support in the improvement and execution of Process Safety Management Systems such as HEMP, SIL applications, Temporary Overrides of safeguarding Systems, and LOPA analysis geared towards reducing plant risk to People, Asset, Environment & Reputation.

Ensure compliance with standards and regulations associated with site operations. Work closely with WRM team and PT in optimizing and troubleshooting sub-surface as well as surface operations anomalies like the Water Injection System.

Monitor closely the PSM matrix of all personnel in the facility and identify training and development gaps. Maintain an auditable record and track all facility accidents, incidents, near misses, and other dangerous occurrences via the Facility Upgrade & Management System (FUMS). Monitor safety-critical elements (SCE) to ensure full compliance to Asset Integrity and Process Safety Management (AI-PSM).

He was the Assistant Project Manager at the Genser Power Africa Limited Gasification Power Plant.

Reviewed and developed all construction drawings, P & ID, pre-commissioning, and commissioning checklists. Evaluated all BOM and process flow diagrams; reviewed and developed as-built drawings. Formulated technical specification annexure for service and purchase order agreements.

Generated purchase and service orders with Project Engineers. Worked with suppliers for timely delivery of all procurement & logistics. Spent 75 percent each week supervising the project team construction, installation, and commissioning of activities.

Ensured HSE issues adhered strictly at the EPC and OM stages. Generated and led Pre-commissioning checklists and developed five procedures. Coordinated with the equipment suppliers to develop the required training for the Project Team. Developed training for Technicians to aid in the operation and maintenance of the plant.

He was the Process & Operations Engineer Tema Oil Refinery Limited, CDU & RFCC Units: Monitored the processes, control, and evaluation of parameters, product yields, equipment, and subjecting them to microscopic analysis. Provided engineering support to Operations and Maintenance Departments. Defined and implemented process upgrades to improve operability and cost-effectiveness.

Provided process-engineering support for solving operational problems. Carried out good energy and material balances. Supervised the smooth running of the unit, safe shutdowns, and startups of the units. Prepared and executed projects that improve safety and operability of the Crude Distillation & FCC Units.

Ensured strict adherence to job safe practices (JSPs) and Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs). Certified strict compliance with all safety and environmental regulations. Led some major permanent and temporary modifications. Developed and reviewed P&ID & PFD for all process units. Supported process development strategies and provided technical expertise for rationalization and optimization of refinery operations. Led in HAZOP study and process risk assessments. Operated FOXBORO & HONEY WELL Systems.