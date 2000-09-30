Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey (born 30 September 2000) is an English professional footballer who plays predominantly as a right wing-back for Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and the England under-21 national team.

Lamptey was born in Hillingdon, Greater London. Prior to his Chelsea career, Lamptey was playing grassroots football for his local side, Larkspur Rovers before joining the academy at the age of 8.

On 29 December 2019, Lamptey made his professional footballing debut away against Arsenal in the Premier League, replacing Fikayo Tomori in the 59th minute where he was a lively presence helping Chelsea come back from 1–0 down to win 2–1. Speaking to Chelsea TV after the game, Lamptey described how nervous he was making his debut: "My heart was racing, this is the moment I and my family have been waiting for."

Lamptey became the seventh academy graduate to make a first-team appearance during Frank Lampard's managerial tenure at Chelsea, following in the footsteps of Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Reece James, Marc Guehi, Tino Anjorin, and the Ian Maatsen.

Lamptey made two more appearances for Chelsea both coming in the FA Cup wins over Nottingham Forest at home and Hull City away before leaving the club. He made a total of three appearances for the Blues.

On 31 January 2020, the winter transfer deadline day, Lamptey completed a permanent transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal.

He made an impressive debut for the Seagulls in his first Premier League start, a 0–0 away draw against Leicester City on 23 June - Brighton's second match back from the Premier League's temporary break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lamptey started in the Seagulls' opening match of the 2020–21 season against his former club Chelsea in which he set up Leandro Trossard's goal in a 3–1 home defeat. He scored his first Albion goal on 1 November in a 2–1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. Lamptey was sent off for the first time in his career on 21 November after receiving two yellow cards in the 2–1 away victory against Aston Villa.

On 17 January 2021, Lamptey signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract extension. On 12 March, after being sidelined since picking up a hamstring injury in a 0–0 away draw against Fulham on 16 December 2020 it was announced that Lamptey would miss the remainder of the season due to the injury.

Lamptey made his return to a matchday squad for the first time in nine months on 19 September 2021, remaining as an unused substitute in Brighton's 2–1 home win over Leicester.

Three days later, he made his first competitive appearance since December 2020, starting and playing the first half of the 2–0 EFL Cup third-round victory at home to Swansea City. Lamptey made his first league appearance in 10 months on 16 October, when he came on as a 59th-minute substitute in a 0–0 away draw at Norwich City.

He made his first Premier League start since returning from injury in the 1–1 home draw against Newcastle on 6 November, playing 75 minutes. On 1 December, Lamptey's cross found Neal Maupay where he fired home the 89th minute acrobatic overhead equalizer away at West Ham United.

He played his first full game a day short of a year when he picked up his injury, putting in an energetic performance in the 1–0 home loss against Wolves on 15 December.

Lamptey starred in Brighton's 2-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road on 12 February, with his cross setting up Maupay for a hooked finish just before halftime. On 7 May, he came on as a 76th-minute substitute in Brighton's biggest ever top-flight victory, a 4–0 home humiliation of Manchester United.

Born in England, Lamptey is of Ghanaian descent. He is a youth international for England having represented the Young Lions from U18 to U21 level. In July 2020 he was contacted by the Ghana FA about potentially switching to represent Ghana internationally.

However, on 8 September 2020, Lamptey made his England U21 debut starting in a 2–1 away victory over Austria U21 in a 2021 European under-21 Championship qualifier.

After 18 months without being on the under-21 side to due injury he made his return in March 2022 for 2023 European under-21 Championship qualifying matches against Andorra and Albania.

In May, it was announced that Lamptey was considering switching to Ghana with England U21 boss Lee Carsley saying that Lamptey has "asked to be left out of the squad for a bit of head space."

www.wikipedia.com