Tariqe Kumahl Malachi Akwesi Fosu, sometimes known as Tariqe Fosu-Henry, is a professional footballer who plays for Brentford as a left winger.

A product of the Reading academy, he rose to prominence at Charlton Athletic and Oxford United, before transferring to Brentford in January 2020. Fosu was capped by England at U18 level and made his senior international debut for Ghana in October 2020.

Club career

A left winger or attacking midfielder, Fosu began his career in the Reading academy at the age of 9 in 2004 and progressed to be awarded a scholarship at the end of the 2011–12 season. He was involved in numerous successes with the Royals' U18 and U21 teams and signed a professional contract during the 2013–14 season.

Fosu was named in the first team squad on three occasions during the 2014–15 season and made his debut on the final day, as a substitute for Jack Stacey after 30 minutes of a 3–0 victory over Derby County.

He signed a new two-year contract on 26 June 2015, but spent much of the 2015–16 and 2016–17 seasons with the U21 team or away on loan. Fosu turned down a new contract and transferred away from Madejski Stadium at the end of the 2016–17 season.

On 11 November 2015, Fosu moved to League One club Fleetwood Town on loan until 2 January 2016. He made 7 appearances and scored his first senior goal during his spell, which came in a 5–1 victory over Swindon Town on 21 November. Fosu's November 2015 performances saw him long-listed for the PFA Fans' League One Player of the Month award.

On 24 March 2016, Fosu joined promotion-chasing League Two club Accrington Stanley on loan until the end of the 2015–16 season. He made 8 appearances, scored three goals and was part of the team that was defeated by AFC Wimbledon in the League Two play-off semi-finals. Fosu's performances during April 2016 won him the League Two Player of the Month award.

On 31 August 2016, Fosu joined League One Colchester United on a half-season loan, which was subsequently extended until the end of the 2016–17 season. He made 34 appearances and scored six goals for the club.

On 1 July 2019, Fosu reunited with his former Charlton Athletic manager Karl Robinson at League One club Oxford United and signed a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee. During the first half of the 2019–20 season, he scored 10 goals in 33 appearances and won the October 2019 PFA Fans' League One Player of the Month award. Fosu transferred away from the Kassam Stadium on the final day of the January 2020 transfer window.

On 31 January 2020, Fosu transferred to Championship club Brentford, after the £750,000 release clause in his Oxford United contract was activated. He signed a ?3 1?2-year contract and made 11 appearances and scored one goal during what remained of the 2019–20 season, which ended with defeat in the 2020 Championship play-off Final.

Fosu began the 2020–21 season predominantly as a substitute in league matches, before breaking into the starting lineup in late-November 2020. He scored his first goal of the season with the winner in a 2–1 victory over Bournemouth on 30 December.

Fosu's performances and two goals in three league matches in January 2021 saw him nominated for the PFA Fans' Championship Player of the Month award.

International career

Fosu was capped by England at U18 level. He was called up to the Ghana squad for two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March 2020, which were later postponed. Fosu made his first appearances for the team with starts in friendlies versus Mali and Qatar in October 2020 and he scored his first international goal in the latter match, with the opener in a 5–1 victory.

Honours

Reading U21

U21 Premier League Cup (1): 2013–14

Charlton Athletic

EFL League One play-offs (1): 2019

Individual

Football League Two Player of the Month (1): April 2016

Oxford United Player of the Month (2): September 2019, October 2019

PFA Fans' League One Player of the Month: October 2019