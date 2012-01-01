Augustine Miles Kelechi born December 17, 1990, popularly known as Tekno, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

Kelechi is from Ivo Local Government Area, Ebonyi State. He was born in Bauchi State into a family of six — five boys and one girl. He was raised in several parts of the country including Nassarawa, Kaduna and Abuja due to the fact that his father was a member of the Nigerian Army.

At the age of 8, Tekno Miles was enrolled in a music school where he learned and mastered the rudiments of playing the piano and guitar. He is the elder brother to Starboy label act Spotless.

Tekno Miles was first signed under K-Money Entertainment. His first single titled "Holiday", was released under the imprint. With featured vocals from Davido, "Holiday" was positively accepted and gained massive airplay.

In 2012, Tekno Miles was spotted by renowned Nigerian comedian Julius Agwu at an event in Abuja, after Tekno Miles received a standing ovation following the performance of a song titled "Onye Ne Kwu", his remix of Ice Prince's "Oleku".

It was at the same event he met Iyanya and Ubi Franklyn, the manager of Made Men Music Group and they became friends. Ubi and Iyanya eventually encouraged Tekno Miles to move to Lagos to further his music career.

On October 5, 2013, he signed a recording contract with Made Men Music Group, under which he released singles like "Dance" and "Anything". These singles earner him a nomination in the "Best New act of the Year" category at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

On June 18, 2015, Tekno Miles released his hit single titled "Duro", which was produced by DJ Coublon. "Duro" was positively received both in Africa and in the US. A remix which featured Phyno and Flavour N'abania was released on November 16, 2015.

It topped several charts in Nigeria and on the international scene, it peaked at number 5 on Capital XTRA's Afrobeats Chart: Top 10 for September 2015. On November 20, 2015, Tekno Miles released a single titled "Wash". The song was produced by DJ Coublon with the video directed by AJE Filmworks.

In June 2018, Tekno signed a distribution deal with Universal Music Group Nigeria (UMGN), a division of Universal Music Group in charge of West Africa, as well as the UK-based Island Records. In July 2019, Tekno was featured on Beyoncé's The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack on the song "Don't Jealous Me".